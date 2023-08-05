Open Menu

New Nigerien Authorities Appoint Chief Of Staff With US Training Experience - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

New Nigerien Authorities Appoint Chief of Staff With US Training Experience - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The new Nigerien authorities have appointed Brig. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, who was trained in the United States, as the new Chief of General Staff of the armed forces, Nigerien media reported on Saturday.

Barmou is a member of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) and previously served as chief of special forces of the Nigerien army, the ActuNiger news portal reported.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and president of the CNSP.

