New Normandy Four Summit Impossible Until Separation Of Forces In Donbas - Rudenko

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:18 PM

The new Normandy Four summit is impossible until the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote is completed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The new Normandy Four summit is impossible until the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote is completed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Wednesday.

"It is still difficult to talk about this, because the separation that we expected in the area of Zolote was actually disrupted, in Petrivske too.

Without this, we believe it is premature to talk of convening the summit. The separation should take place in accordance with the plan agreed in the Minsk Contact Group, and the OSCE mission should verify it. After that, we will talk about the summit," Rudenko said.

