New Normandy Four Talks On Donbas Possible Only After Previous Deals Implemented - Lavrov

It will only be possible to convene a new meeting between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, the so-called the Normany Four, which has dedicated efforts toward resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, after agreements reached during previous talks are implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) It will only be possible to convene a new meeting between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, the so-called the Normany Four, which has dedicated efforts toward resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, after agreements reached during previous talks are implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

This matter was addressed earlier in the day by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"The first stage [of the next Normandy Four talks], as I have said, should be promoting the implementation of the agreements reached at the previous summit. After that, we can talk about a new meeting at the top level," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Ayorkor Botchway.

There is no use in convening "a meeting for the sake of a meeting" when already existing agreements have yet to be implemented, the Russian minister said.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, located in the easternmost Ukrainian region of Donbas, in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new central government.

The Normandy Four helped negotiate Minsk Agreements, a ceasefire signed by the warring parties in February 2015, but the situation in Donbas has remained tense.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in Donbas. Zelenskyy has also appealed to both Putin and Macron in separate phone calls.

