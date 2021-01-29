New Normandy Summit May Provide Impetus to Donbas Settlement - OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Another summit of Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) may give a political impetus to the efforts of eastern Ukraine's conflict settlement, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid told Sputnik.

"The question of a summit is for the participants in the Normandy format; however, it could help provide a political impetus to the efforts aimed at reaching a resolution, as was the case after the December 2019 Paris summit. Political will and action remains important in making progress with implementation of all the provisions of the Minsk agreements," Schmid said.

The secretary-general also said that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe will be assisting the process of resolving the crisis "as far as we can within our remit."

"The Minsk agreements are the only documents signed by the sides that offer a way forward. The OSCE will continue to assist in the implementation of the agreements and to move towards a sustainable resolution," Schmid added.

Earlier in January, OSCE Chairperson-In-Office and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde expressed hope that efforts would continue in the Normandy format to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014, when the military launched an offensive against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, referred to together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence from Kiev. Their decision came in response to what they considered a coup in Kiev that toppled the old government in February of that year.

In February 2015, leaders of the so-called Normandy Four held talks in Minsk that resulted in adopting agreements aimed at halting the war in Donbas and a long-term political settlement of the conflict. During a Normandy Format summit in Paris in late 2019, all sides agreed that the Minsk agreements remain the basis for the resolution of the crisis.