New North Korean Policy May Provoke More US Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) New North Korean policy may cause increased US sanctions, including a complete blockade, but these actions could provoke Pyongyang's response, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed the desire for denuclearization, better relations with the United States and cooperation with South Korea in the New Year's televised address, but added that if the United States does not fulfill its promises, Pyongyang will have to "look for a new path."

"From the point of view of sanctions, I do not rule out that the new course, which the North Korean leader promised from January 1, could lead to a situation when the United States and its allies will try to tighten sanctions up to a complete blockade of the country.

But our ” Russia's and our Chinese colleagues' ” position is that we are convinced that their sanction pressure is exacerbating problems. They are urging Koreans to prove that sanctions do not affect them. But how to prove it better than launching another intercontinental missile or conducting a nuclear explosion?" Matsegora said on air of the Vladivostok broadcaster.

The ambassador noted that the US position in this situation was "counterproductive" and could lead to a dead end.