New Nuclear Nations UAE, Belarus, Turkey Need Plans for Radioactive Waste - United Nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Four nations that are introducing nuclear power for the first time need to establish internationally acceptable standards for handling radioactive waste, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Monday.

"For newcomer countries like Bangladesh, Belarus, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the issue of spent fuel and radioactive waste management should be addressed from the very beginning of a nuclear power program," IAEA Deputy Director Mikhail Chudakov said in the release.

Nine nuclear reactors are under construction in the four countries, which are introducing nuclear power for the first time, the release said.

In addition to establishing protocols for waste management and disposal, the four nations need to adopt international legal instruments, safety standards, security and nuclear energy guidelines and safeguards requirements, the release added.