UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Nuclear Nations UAE, Belarus, Turkey Need Plans For Radioactive Waste - United Nations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:34 AM

New Nuclear Nations UAE, Belarus, Turkey Need Plans for Radioactive Waste - United Nations

Four nations that are introducing nuclear power for the first time need to establish internationally acceptable standards for handling radioactive waste, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Four nations that are introducing nuclear power for the first time need to establish internationally acceptable standards for handling radioactive waste, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Monday.

"For newcomer countries like Bangladesh, Belarus, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the issue of spent fuel and radioactive waste management should be addressed from the very beginning of a nuclear power program," IAEA Deputy Director Mikhail Chudakov said in the release.

Nine nuclear reactors are under construction in the four countries, which are introducing nuclear power for the first time, the release said.

In addition to establishing protocols for waste management and disposal, the four nations need to adopt international legal instruments, safety standards, security and nuclear energy guidelines and safeguards requirements, the release added.

Related Topics

Bangladesh United Nations Turkey Nuclear Belarus United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

8 million (8%) Pakistani adults claim to use car-h ..

9 minutes ago

Myth Of Net Security Provider Busted

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador to UK starts cycling tour

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 27, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Liberia ex-central bank officials plead not guilty ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.