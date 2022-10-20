UrduPoint.com

New Nuclear Power Plant In Finland To Be Launched 13 Days Later Than Planned - Operator

Published October 20, 2022

New Nuclear Power Plant in Finland to Be Launched 13 Days Later Than Planned - Operator

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The third unit of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Finland, where a malfunction was detected on Tuesday evening, will be transferred from the test mode and put into operation 13 days later than planned, NPP operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in a statement.

"Regular electric power generation at the Olkiluoto-3 NPP will begin on December 27," the statement said.

The test operation is expected to resume on November 13.

Earlier reports said regular electric power generation at the third reactor of the Olkiluoto NPP will begin on December 14.

TVO earlier said damage to feedwater pumps had been registered at the third unit of the Olkiluoto NPP.

