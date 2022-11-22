New Nuclear Power Plant Unit in Finland to Be Launched Month Later Than Planned - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The third unit of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Finland will begin its test operations on December 11 at the earliest, with regular energy production beginning at the end of January 2023, which is a month behind the initial schedule, NPP operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in a statement on Monday.

In October, the TVO stated that regular energy production would begin on December 14 after damage to feedwater pumps had been registered at the third unit of the NPP.

"According to information from the Areva-Siemens plant supplier consortium, electricity production will continue on 11 December 2022 at the earliest, and as such regular electricity production starts at the end of January 2023 at the earliest," the company said.

The operator also noted that the investigation into the damage would be completed in December, with possible impact on schedule expected to be communicated shorty after.

Commissioning tests of the NPP's power unit began in April.

The NPP is located in west Finland on the island of Olkiluoto. The two units that are already in operation produce 16% of Finland's energy consumption. In 2002, it was decided to build a third power unit. The construction cost was estimated at 3 billion Euros ($3.1 billion), but it has since tripled to 9 billion euros.

It is expected that with the commissioning of the third unit the electricity deficit in Finland will decrease by 10-15%.