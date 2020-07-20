UrduPoint.com
New Nuclear-Powered Submarines To Strengthen Russia's Combat Potential - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:31 PM

New Nuclear-Powered Submarines to Strengthen Russia's Combat Potential - Putin

Russia will continue the effort toward establishing a modern combat-effective fleet, and the new nuclear-powered submarines will boost the country's combat potential, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday in his address at the ceremony of floating Russian warships in the Black Sea coastal city of Kerch in eastern Crimea

KERCH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia will continue the effort toward establishing a modern combat-effective fleet, and the new nuclear-powered submarines will boost the country's combat potential, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday in his address at the ceremony of floating Russian warships in the Black Sea coastal city of Kerch in eastern Crimea.

"The new vessels will be equipped with advanced armament, command and long-haul communications systems. They will significantly strengthen the combat potential of the Russian Navy and boost its strategic capacities," Putin said.

"We will continue working toward developing a modern combat-effective fleet, we will keep creating vessels that are equipped with advanced weapons," Putin added.

Around 60 Russian military ships and supply vessels are now sailing in the global ocean, and over 50 percent of them are in the off-shore maritime zone, the president went on to say.

More Stories From World

