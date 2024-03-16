New office of Pakistan Center for Cultural, Communication Studies inaugurated at Tsinghua University

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) On the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the opening of the Pakistan Center for Cultural and Communication Studies at Tsinghua University, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashimi and Dean of the school of Journalism at Tsinghua University, Zhou Qingan inaugurated the new office of the Pakistan Center for Cultural and Communication Studies.

Before the unveiling ceremony, Ambassador Hashmi met with Peng Gang, Vice President of Tsinghua University, where he commended the high education standards of the University appreciating its top rankings in Asia and the world.

The Ambassador also thanked the Vice President for Tsinghua University's consistent contribution to China-Pakistan ties as a seat of learning for Pakistani students and as a partner in cultural and research endeavors with counterpart institutes in Pakistan.

Later, the Ambassador visited the School of Journalism of Tsinghua University and inaugurated the new office of Pakistan Culture and Communication Studies.

The Ambassador exchanged views on various possible initiatives to strengthen cooperation between the School of Journalism and the Pakistan Embassy to bolster China Pakistan ties in the fields of media and culture.

The School of Journalism of Tsinghua University and the Pakistan Center for Culture and Communication Studies together with the Quaid-i- Azam university, Beijing Foreign Studies University and Communication University of China will jointly organize a three-week "China-Pakistan Cultural Corridor Caravan Class" this summer.

This caravan class will cross the Karakoram and Hindu Kush Mountains, researching, teaching and writing along the route of ancient Chinese monks in the mountains of northern Pakistan and the route of Gao Xianzhi's expedition across Hindukush.

Ten professors from China and Pakistan will give lectures to students from both countries.

APP/asg