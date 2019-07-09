UrduPoint.com
New Oliver Stone's Documentary On Ukraine With Putin's Interview To Be Released On July 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) New Oliver Stone's documentary "Revealing Ukraine" that contains an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who presented his stance on the policies of the authorities in Kiev, will be presented on July 19 at 9 p.m. Moscow time (18:00 GMT), the press service for the Rossiya 1 broadcaster said.

Stone and Ukrainian film producer Igor Lopatenok tried to understand the essence of the Ukrainian crisis. Stone conducted an exclusive interview with the Russian president, during which they, in particular, discussed the incident in the Kerch Strait.

"The former President of Ukraine [Petro] Poroshenko arranged this provocation on purpose during the run-up to the elections. He knew that he would not be supported in the east and in the south of the country. He used this provocation in order to raise tensions and then declare martial law. I have grounds to believe he wanted to declare martial law all across the country and postpone the elections. He was looking for an opportunity to retain power in any way," Putin said during the interview.

Earlier in July, Stone's documentary won the grand prix of the 65th Film Festival in Taormina, Italy.

On November 25, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats, and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained crew members after they failed to respond to a demand to stop. Russia opened a criminal case into the illegal border crossing after the incident.

Moscow has repeatedly slammed Kiev's attempts to portray the detained sailors as prisoners of war, stressing that they faced criminal charges. Putin has characterized the incident as a provocation prepared in advance as a pretext to declare martial law in Ukraine, which the country did for a period of one month. Putin has speculated that the provocation might have been linked to Poroshenko's low approval ratings before the presidential election, which his rival, Volodymyr Zelenskyy ultimately won.

