New Oman Ruler Accepts Trump Invitation to Visit White House For Talks - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) President Donald Trump has invited the new Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik Al Said to visit the White House, and the sultan has accepted the invitation, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met today with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said in Muscat, Oman," Ortagus said. in a statement. "The Secretary ... conveyed an invitation from President Trump to the Sultan to visit the White House and the Sultan agreed."