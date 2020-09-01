UrduPoint.com
New Opposition Alliance To Become Strongest Force In Montenegro After Election - DNP Party

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:46 PM

Montenegro's new political alliance, For the Future of Montenegro, will become the country's strongest force following Sunday's general election that saw the opposition declare victory, Aleksandar Sekulic, a member of the presidency of the Montenegrin Democratic People's Party (DNP), told Sputnik in an interview

"The results of the general election in Montenegro are reflecting the enormous will of the people in Montenegro for changes. Coalition For the Future of Montenegro will be the strongest parliamentary group in the new majority," Sekulic said.

The For the Future of Montenegro alliance, which contains the Socialist People's Party, the Popular Movement coalition, and the Democratic Front coalition, has set its sights on EU accession and greater prosperity, Sekulic added.

"Our political agenda is to have a clear and democratic path to the EU, and best relations with neighbors.

Montenegro will finally become a democratic and prosperous country, and will make sure that it stays that way for a long time," the DNP official said.

The DNP, which is led by Milan Knezevic, forms part of the Democratic Front coalition.

President Milo Djukanovic's ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, which has held power in Montenegro for three decades, fell short of winning a majority in Sunday's election, taking roughly 35 percent of the vote, according to the country's election commission.

For the Future of Montenegro, which is looking to establish closer ties with Serbia and Russia, won just over 32 percent of the vote. The Peace is Our Nation coalition finished with roughly 12 percent.

Opposition leaders met on Monday to agree on a set of principles for future cooperation.

