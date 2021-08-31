UrduPoint.com

New Orleans Police Deploy Anti-Looting Teams After Hurricane Ida

Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:34 PM

New Orleans Police Deploy Anti-Looting Teams After Hurricane Ida

Police have deployed anti-looting teams to the US city of New Orleans after reports of several plunder cases in the wake of Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Police have deployed anti-looting teams to the US city of New Orleans after reports of several plunder cases in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

"NOPD has deployed anti-looting teams across the city in order to protect our citizens' property as we continue the recovery process. Looting will NOT be tolerated and encourage everyone to be good neighbors and say something when you see something," the police department tweeted late on Monday.

On August 30, Fox news reported that after Hurricane Ida led to power outages, numerous cases of looting were recorded in the city.

According to Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, several people have been detained in connection with plunder/ He also said the city will work with the National Guard to take preventive measures.

City Mayor LaToya Cantrell, however, noted that although looting did take place, it was not widespread.

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1, as it moved across the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

