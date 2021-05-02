New Orleans Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A shooting in the US city of New Orleans left two people dead and four others wounded on Saturday night, media reported.

Officers were called to an intersection near the French Quarter shortly before midnight, the NBC-affiliated WDSU channel said.

Investigators found four victims with gunshot wounds, who were transported to a hospital. Two more victims were later brought in. Of the six people, two died.

Police did not release any details of the suspected shooter or clues for a possible motive. The New Orleans Police Department said on Twitter that it was investigating a homicide.