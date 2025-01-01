New Orleans Truck Attack: What We Know So Far
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 11:35 PM
The year began violently in America as a man drove deliberately at high speed into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and wounding more than 35. Here is what we know so far
WHAT HAPPENED
The assailant, as yet unidentified by police, drove a white Ford pickup truck into throngs of people celebrating the New Year in the French Quarter, the Louisiana city's most iconic tourist district, around 3:15 am (0915 GMT).
He crashed the vehicle, then opened fire and died in a shootout with police, who said he drove trying to hit as many people as possible.
WHAT IS THE TOLL
At least 10 people died in the assault and more than 35 were wounded, according to New Orleans police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. The assailant also shot and wounded two police officers, who are described as being in stable condition.
ATTACKER'S MOTIVE
It was not immediately clear but the FBI said it is investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism.
Officials say the truck was also carrying at least one improvised explosive device and experts are trying to determine if they were viable.
Without providing evidence President elect Donald Trump linked the attack to illegal immigration.
ATTACKER's IDENTITY
Police have yet to release his name but several news organizations identified him as Shamsud Din Jabbar, age 42.
ATTACK LOCATION
The car-ramming took place in the heart of the French Quarter, the historic district known for its vibrant night life with many bars restaurants and its jazz history. The French Quarter and New Orleans in general are well known for the raucous pre-Lenten street party known as Mardi Gras.
The city was also hosting tens of thousands of people who came to see a big college football game called the Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled to go ahead despite the tragedy.
