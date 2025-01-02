New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

The United States saw 2025 begin with a violent attack, after a man drove deliberately at high speed into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and wounding more than 35. Here is what we know so far

- What happened? -

A US citizen drove a white Ford pickup truck flying an Islamic State flag into throngs of people celebrating the New Year in the French Quarter, the Louisiana city's most iconic tourist district, around 3:15 am (0915 GMT), according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He crashed the vehicle, then opened fire and died in a shootout with police, who said he had driven with the aim of killing as many people as possible.

- What is the toll? -

At least 10 people were killed and more than 35 were wounded, said New Orleans police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. The assailant shot and wounded two police officers, who were described as being in stable condition.

- What was the motive? -

This was not immediately clear but the FBI said it was investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism.

Officials say the pickup truck was flying a black flag of the Islamic State group and that they had recovered two improvised explosive devices.

The FBI said it believes the suspect may have had accomplices.

Without providing evidence, US President-elect Donald Trump linked the attack to illegal immigration. The FBI, however, said the suspect was an American citizen from Texas.

- What is the suspect's identity? -

The FBI named the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar and said he was a US Army veteran who was honorably discharged.

- Where did the attack take place? -

The car-ramming took place in the heart of the French Quarter, a historic district known for its vibrant night life with many bars, restaurants and a jazz venues.

The French Quarter and New Orleans in general are well known for the raucous pre-Lenten street party known as Mardi Gras.

The city was also hosting tens of thousands of people who came to see a major college football game called the Sugar Bowl, which has now been postponed by 24 hours.

One of those injured in the truck-ramming was a student at the University of Georgia, one of the teams due to play.

New Orleans is also scheduled to host the Super Bowl on February 9.

