Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

New OSCE Commissioner Vows to Work on Preventing Inter-Ethnic Conflicts

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The newly appointed high commissioner on national minorities at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Kairat Abdrakhmanov, told Sputnik that he would be striving to prevent inter-ethnic conflicts and promoting the integration of multi-ethnic societies.

On December 4, the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers elected the new leadership of the organization and appointed Abdrakhmanov, the former Kazakhstan's ambassador to Sweden and Denmark, as the high commissioner on national minorities. He became the first representative of CIS appointed to one of the highest posts of the OSCE.

"As a high commissioner, I will be striving to prevent inter-ethnic conflicts.

I believe that the traditions of inter-ethnic tolerance and harmony existing in Kazakhstan can inspire other countries as well. I will work with governments to improve legislation, institutions and policies on issues related to persons belonging to national minorities. I will also be contributing to the integration of multi-ethnic societies," Abdrakhmanov said.

Abdrakhmanov pointed out that his predecessors had developed a number of recommendations, including in the field of education, the use of languages and participation in public life.

The diplomat believes that his appointment indicates that OSCE member states recognize the importance of wide geographical representation in senior OSCE leadership positions.

