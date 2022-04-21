UrduPoint.com

New Package For Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 Phoenix Drones - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 Phoenix Drones - Pentagon

The new US security aid package for Ukraine includes 72 Howitzers, artillery rounds and more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The new US security aid package for Ukraine includes 72 Howitzers, artillery rounds and more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The capabilities in this package include: 72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds; 72 tactical vehicles to tow the 155mm Howitzers; over 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; and field equipment and spare parts," Kirby said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles Phoenix

Recent Stories

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zapor ..

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zaporizhzhia: AFP

51 seconds ago
 Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin fo ..

Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin for Political Asylum, Russian Ci ..

54 seconds ago
 Administrator East reviews Youm-e-Ali arrangements ..

Administrator East reviews Youm-e-Ali arrangements

56 seconds ago
 Minsk Condemns Wimbledon's Decision to Ban Belarus ..

Minsk Condemns Wimbledon's Decision to Ban Belarusian Tennis Players

1 minute ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP

18 minutes ago
 Five dead in Russian military research institute f ..

Five dead in Russian military research institute fire: agencies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.