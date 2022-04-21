New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 Phoenix Drones - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The new US security aid package for Ukraine includes 72 Howitzers, artillery rounds and more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The new US security aid package for Ukraine includes 72 Howitzers, artillery rounds and more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The capabilities in this package include: 72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds; 72 tactical vehicles to tow the 155mm Howitzers; over 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; and field equipment and spare parts," Kirby said.