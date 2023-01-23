New Package of EU Sanctions Against Iran Targets 18 Individuals, 19 Entities - Document

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A new package of EU sanctions against Iran includes 18 individuals and 19 entities the bloc considers responsible for a crackdown on protests in the country, according to a document published in the EU Official Journal on Monday.

The sanctions went into effect immediately following the publication.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign ministers agreed on the sanctions package against Iran due to what the EU calls violations of human rights in the country during mass demonstrations there.

Sanctions target a number of the country's former and current regional officials, lawmakers and cabinet members, including Iranian Minister of Sport and Youth Hamid Sajjadi for allegedly "forcing Iranian athletes to refrain from comments on the situation in the country."

The list of entities includes Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among other organizations.

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during the mass protests in the country, including death sentences against demonstrators, and alleged weapons supplies to Russia.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of her death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.