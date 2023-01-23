UrduPoint.com

New Package Of EU Sanctions Against Iran Targets 18 Individuals, 19 Entities - Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 08:27 PM

New Package of EU Sanctions Against Iran Targets 18 Individuals, 19 Entities - Document

A new package of EU sanctions against Iran includes 18 individuals and 19 entities the bloc considers responsible for a crackdown on protests in the country, according to a document published in the EU Official Journal on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A new package of EU sanctions against Iran includes 18 individuals and 19 entities the bloc considers responsible for a crackdown on protests in the country, according to a document published in the EU Official Journal on Monday.

The sanctions went into effect immediately following the publication.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign ministers agreed on the sanctions package against Iran due to what the EU calls violations of human rights in the country during mass demonstrations there.

Sanctions target a number of the country's former and current regional officials, lawmakers and cabinet members, including Iranian Minister of Sport and Youth Hamid Sajjadi for allegedly "forcing Iranian athletes to refrain from comments on the situation in the country."

The list of entities includes Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among other organizations.

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during the mass protests in the country, including death sentences against demonstrators, and alleged weapons supplies to Russia.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of her death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

Related Topics

Resolution Riots Police Iran Russia Parliament Tehran From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

3 minutes ago
 Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes ..

Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest street criminal, recover looted val ..

Rangers arrest street criminal, recover looted valuables

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

5 minutes ago
 US, UK Crossing Red Lines By Forcing Countries to ..

US, UK Crossing Red Lines By Forcing Countries to Stop Cooperating With Russia - ..

4 minutes ago
 Individual Sanctions Must Be Introduced Only on Le ..

Individual Sanctions Must Be Introduced Only on Legal Grounds - Hungarian Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.