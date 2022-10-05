New Package of EU Sanctions Against Russia to Go Into Effect on Thursday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) A new package of EU sanctions against Russia is to go into effect on October 6, the EUobserver online newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin was blacklisted.

Russian diamond-mining giant Alrosa ” set to be blacklisted under original European Commission proposals ” was decided to keep off the list, EUobserver added.

Earlier in the day, the committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (COREPER II) reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia over the accession of new territories to the country, including oil price cap and personal restrictions, among others.