New Package of EU Sanctions Against Russia to Go Into Effect on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) A new package of EU sanctions against Russia is to go into effect on October 6, the EUobserver online newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin was blacklisted.

Russian diamond-mining giant Alrosa set to be blacklisted under original European Commission proposals was decided to keep off the list, EUobserver added.

Earlier in the day, the committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (COREPER II) reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia over the accession of new territories to the country, including oil price cap and personal restrictions, among others.