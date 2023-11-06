New Pakistani handicrafts debut at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistani exhibitors present new handicrafts at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) taking place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, set to attract and amaze strings of visitors from China and other parts of the world.

Camel skin lamps, made from the skin of camels from Pakistan shine at CIIE with their attractive luster, exquisite patterns, and rich cultural connotations.

With a history of 900 years and having been recognized by 25 countries, this intangible art and craft of Pakistan is sold at a lucrative price of RMB 50-200 at CIIE.

Habib Ur Rehman, an exhibitor at the booth, told China Economic Net (CEN), this was his second time at this grand expo.

“Last time in 2021, our Himalaya Salt Lamps were warmly received by Chinese consumers, which made us realize the huge potential of Pakistani handicrafts in the Chinese market”, Habib said.

Around the world, camel skin lamp only exists in Pakistan.

“There is a group of only 30 to 60 people who are making this in Pakistan”, Habib tsaud, adding, “normally it takes about ten days to make such a lamp from the very first process of cleaning the skin, drying the skin, modeling, till the painting of the patterns on the lamp”.

“If we don’t utilize the skin of sacrificial camels, they will also be used for other purposes, like for storage, or become waste”, Habib explained.

“I hope by introducing these lamps to more people, we can support Pakistan’s home cottage industry and intangible art and encourage more and more young people to enter this industry”, Habib said.

It is learned that the 6th China International Import Expo has attracted over 20 Pakistani enterprises to showcase their products in one of the most bustling markets in the world, ranging from food, carpet and clothes, jade and jewelry, stone and bronze handiwork, football, wooden furniture, etc.

