Open Menu

New Pakistani Handicrafts Debut At China International Import Expo In Shanghai

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

New Pakistani handicrafts debut at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistani exhibitors present new handicrafts at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) taking place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, set to attract and amaze strings of visitors from China and other parts of the world.

Camel skin lamps, made from the skin of camels from Pakistan shine at CIIE with their attractive luster, exquisite patterns, and rich cultural connotations.

With a history of 900 years and having been recognized by 25 countries, this intangible art and craft of Pakistan is sold at a lucrative price of RMB 50-200 at CIIE.

Habib Ur Rehman, an exhibitor at the booth, told China Economic Net (CEN), this was his second time at this grand expo.

“Last time in 2021, our Himalaya Salt Lamps were warmly received by Chinese consumers, which made us realize the huge potential of Pakistani handicrafts in the Chinese market”, Habib said.

Around the world, camel skin lamp only exists in Pakistan.

“There is a group of only 30 to 60 people who are making this in Pakistan”, Habib tsaud, adding, “normally it takes about ten days to make such a lamp from the very first process of cleaning the skin, drying the skin, modeling, till the painting of the patterns on the lamp”.

“If we don’t utilize the skin of sacrificial camels, they will also be used for other purposes, like for storage, or become waste”, Habib explained.

“I hope by introducing these lamps to more people, we can support Pakistan’s home cottage industry and intangible art and encourage more and more young people to enter this industry”, Habib said.

It is learned that the 6th China International Import Expo has attracted over 20 Pakistani enterprises to showcase their products in one of the most bustling markets in the world, ranging from food, carpet and clothes, jade and jewelry, stone and bronze handiwork, football, wooden furniture, etc.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Import China Jewelry Young Shanghai Price Market Bronze From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 days ago

More Stories From World