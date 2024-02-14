New Pakistani Restaurant Contributes To Beijing Diverse Food Culture
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A newly opened Pakistani restaurant has attracted a large number of foodies seeking an authentic taste of Pakistan’s delicious cuisines.
Located in the Chaoyang district, Beijing, the new branch of Little Lahore is considered one of the best Pakistani restaurants contributing to diverse food culture in the Chinese capital.
The new eatery offers a variety of Pakistani dishes such as biryani, kebabs, samosa, golgappa, seekh kebabs, lassi, milk tea and curries known for rich flavours and aromatic spices.
According to Asif Jalil, owner of the restaurant, Pakistani cuisines are not only liked by Pakistani customers but they have gained popularity among the Chinese people.
“Our cuisines especially traditional ‘desi’ dishes are very popular in China as the local people are developing Pakistani food taste,” he explained.
Muhammad Humayun, a Pakistani student based in Beijing who visited the restaurant along with his university fellows during the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holidays, is appreciative of the tasty food, sitting arrangements and overall atmosphere there.
He opined that restaurants like Little Lahore are playing an important role to further deepen the people-to-people exchange between Pakistan and China.
Maqsad, an international student from Turkmenistan said that people from different regions take great interest in Pakistani cuisines because of their unique taste and presentation.
He said that biryani, chicken masala, kebabs, lassi and naan are very popular among the international students studying in Beijing’s universities.
Jin Yie, a Chinese national and event organizer said that Pakistani dishes are spicy and delicious.
The demand for Pakistani restaurants in Beijing and other cities in China is increasing as Pakistani cuisines attract customers who looking for something different from traditional Chinese and other countries dishes.
Apart from Beijing, Pakistani restaurants are available in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Qingdao, Harbin, Yiwu, and several other cities in China.
APP/asg
