'New Palestine' To Emerge As A Result Of Agreement Between Israel, Hamas, PLO - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:53 AM

'New Palestine' to Emerge As A Result of Agreement Between Israel, Hamas, PLO - Reports

A "New Palestine" state is planned under a new deal, which will stipulate Palestine paying Israel for protection against international aggression, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A "New Palestine" state is planned under a new deal, which will stipulate Palestine paying Israel for protection against international aggression, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel reports.

According to documents obtained by Al Mayadeen on Monday, a trilateral agreement is planned to be signed between Israel, Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Under the deal, a new state named "New Palestine" will be created in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, except for the territories already occupied by Israel. Jerusalem will be shared by Israel and "New Palestine."

The project has already been approved by the United States, the European Union and Persian Gulf states, according to Al Mayadeen. The countries are expected to allocate about $30 billion in the next five years for the creation of the new state.

Only police will be allowed to bear arms in "New Palestine," and Israel will protect the new state against foreign aggression, provided that "New Palestine" pays Israel for such protection, documents obtained by Al Mayadeen show.

Hamas will be fully disarmed, but its members will receive monthly salaries.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.

Earlier this month, the US House of Representatives approved a resolution reaffirming its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and opposition to unilateral annexations, mulled by Israel's leaders.

US President Donald Trump has recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and annexed Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory.

In November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington did not consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal, a statement which went against decades of international law and US policy in relation to the settlements.

