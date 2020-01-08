UrduPoint.com
New Parliament Speaker In Venezuela Invites Maduro To Talk About National Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

New Parliament Speaker in Venezuela Invites Maduro to Talk About National Crisis

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The new speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly, Luis Parra, has called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss a range of pressing national issues, including gas shortages, with lawmakers.

"They will not silence the National Assembly ... they will not be able to silence hunger, crisis, lack of gasoline, we challenge Nicolas Maduro to come to Parliament and face the country," Parra wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Maduro announced that Venezuela's parliament, the National Assembly, had elected Parra to be the speaker for 2020-2021. Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect the previous speaker, Juan Guaido.

On Tuesday, Guaido managed to break into the parliament building, surrounded by National Guard servicemen, where a meeting of the National Assembly was taking place.

Guaido entered the National Assembly after the meeting wrapped up under the chairmanship of his rival, Parra. The opposition vice-president of the National Assembly then swore Guaido in as interim president of Venezuela.

In January 2019, Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. The United States and several other western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia and China, among other nations, have been supporting Maduro.

Maduro has accused Washington of trying to overthrow his government to get hold of Venezuelan oil assets.

