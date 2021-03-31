UrduPoint.com
New Party Chief Of China's Gansu Appointed

New Party chief of China's Gansu appointed

Yin Hong has been appointed secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Yin Hong has been appointed secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the CPC, replacing Lin Duo, according to a decision from the CPC Central Committee published on Wednesday.

