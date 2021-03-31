New Party Chief Of China's Gansu Appointed
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Yin Hong has been appointed secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the CPC, replacing Lin Duo, according to a decision from the CPC Central Committee published on Wednesday.