New Party chiefs of Hebei, Sichuan provinces appointed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Ni Yuefeng has been appointed secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), replacing Wang Dongfeng, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang Xiaohui has been appointed secretary of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, replacing Peng Qinghua, according to the decision.