New Party Chiefs Of Hebei, Sichuan Provinces Appointed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 04:24 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Ni Yuefeng has been appointed secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), replacing Wang Dongfeng, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang Xiaohui has been appointed secretary of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, replacing Peng Qinghua, according to the decision.

