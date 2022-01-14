UrduPoint.com

New 'partygate' Revelations Heap More Pressure On UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rocked Friday by new claims his staff held lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street on the eve of the funeral for Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's late husband

The revelations up the pressure on Johnson, who is fighting for his political future amid public outrage at the slew of revelations about similar alleged rule-breaking while the rest of the country followed guidelines -- at personal cost.

Johnson, 57, has apologised for attending one event in May 2020 but the latest revelation -- from his normally supportive former employer the Daily Telegraph and invoking the Queen in mourning -- takes the scandal to another level.

