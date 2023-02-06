New Passenger Cars, LCVs Sales in Russia Fell by 63.1% to 32,500 Vehicles in January - AEB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia dropped by 63.2% to 32,500 units in January, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday.

"January 2023 was marked by a decrease in sales by 63.1%, or by 55,537 units compared to January 2022, and amounted to 32,499 units," the AEB said in a statement.