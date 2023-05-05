New Passenger Cars, LCVs Sales in Russia Up by 70.6% to 54,300 Units in April - AEB

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia increased by 70.6% to 54.300 vehicles in April, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Friday.

"April 2023 was marked by an increase in sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia by 70.6%, or 22,464 units compared to April 2022, and sales amounted to 54,270 cars," the report said.