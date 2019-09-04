UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Pentagon $116Mln Business Efficiency Plan May Not Work - Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

New Pentagon $116Mln Business Efficiency Plan May Not Work - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The US Department of Defense's new plan to reform, streamline business procurement practices will cost $116 million to implement and it is not at all clear yet whether it will work, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense's April 2019 plan for business reform identifies eight initiatives," the report said. "According to the plan, these initiatives will cost at least $116 million to implement through fiscal year 2021."

However, because many of the planned initiatives require collecting information that will lay the groundwork for later reforms, assessing their feasibility remains difficult, the GAO cautioned.

"Although [Defense Department] officials told GAO that the department is making progress implementing the plan's initiatives... [it] provided limited documentation of that progress. As a result, GAO could not independently assess and verify this progress," the report said.

The Defense Department said its reform efforts are expected to save about $18.4 billion between fiscal years 2017 and 2020, but it did not provide any supporting documentation that would have permitted the GAO to independently validate those savings, the report added.

Related Topics

Business Gao Progress April 2017 2019 2020 All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

38 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

31 minutes ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

53 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

1 hour ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

1 hour ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.