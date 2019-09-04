New Pentagon $116Mln Business Efficiency Plan May Not Work - Report

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The US Department of Defense's new plan to reform, streamline business procurement practices will cost $116 million to implement and it is not at all clear yet whether it will work, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense's April 2019 plan for business reform identifies eight initiatives," the report said. "According to the plan, these initiatives will cost at least $116 million to implement through fiscal year 2021."

However, because many of the planned initiatives require collecting information that will lay the groundwork for later reforms, assessing their feasibility remains difficult, the GAO cautioned.

"Although [Defense Department] officials told GAO that the department is making progress implementing the plan's initiatives... [it] provided limited documentation of that progress. As a result, GAO could not independently assess and verify this progress," the report said.

The Defense Department said its reform efforts are expected to save about $18.4 billion between fiscal years 2017 and 2020, but it did not provide any supporting documentation that would have permitted the GAO to independently validate those savings, the report added.