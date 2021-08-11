New Peruvian Foreign Minister Meets With Russian Ambassador - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Peruvian Foreign Minister Hector Bejar discussed bilateral cooperation with Russia's ambassador, Peru's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Foreign Minister Bejar met with Russian Ambassador Igor Romanchenko, during which he reaffirmed mutual interest in continuing to promote bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on supporting actions taken to fight coronavirus," the ministry said.

The sides also agreed to hold political consultations between the countries.

At the end of July, the new president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, took office.