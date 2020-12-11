New Pharmaceutical Plant in Moscow to Produce 10Mln Vaccine Per Month - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia-based R-Pharm company's pharmaceutical plant, which is being created in the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone in cooperation with the city's government, will be capable of producing 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine per month, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday

The plant is a joint project of R-Pharm and the city government.

The project is said to be receiving 10 billion rubles ($136.5 million) in investments.

"In the coming weeks a modern pharmaceutical plant, which will have enough capacity to manufacture the vaccine not only for Muscovites but for residents of dozens of other [territorial] entities of the Russian Federation, will be opened in the Technopolis Moscow. According to the company, it will produce about 10 million units of the vaccine a month," Sobyanin said.