New Philippine Frigates To Test-Fire Missiles In June - State Media

Published May 20, 2022

The Philippine navy plans to launch surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles from its two recently acquired Jose Rizal-class frigates in June as part of a military overhaul, state media said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Philippine navy plans to launch surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles from its two recently acquired Jose Rizal-class frigates in June as part of a military overhaul, state media said on Friday.

The Philippine news Agency quoted Vice Adm.

Adeluis Bordado as saying during celebrations to mark the navy's 124th anniversary that the Jose Rizal (FF-150) and Antonio Luna (FF-151) guided-missile frigates would be armed with a set of each.

"Hopefully, after this anniversary, maybe next month, we will witness the test-firing of our newly-acquired weapon systems," he said.

The Philippines received Mistral 3 short-range surface-to-air-missiles from French defense manufacturer MBDA last October, followed by a shipment in March of C-Star sea-skimming anti-ship missiles produced by South Korean arms maker LIG Nex1.

