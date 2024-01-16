New Plan, Live Streaming Platform Launched To Elevate Silk Road Connections
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Greenland Global Commodity Trade Hub, a permanent platform for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), issued Shanghai's first enterprise-focused Silk Road e-commerce development plan on last week.
This initiative, which is aimed at bolstering international trade, coincided with the unveiling of the Belt and Road country-specific live streaming platform “G-ONAIR”, with the first batch of merchants signing agreements and the first set of partnerships with "Silk Road E-commerce" international partners.
The head of the Nepalese pavilion, Frank, expressed his willingness to leverage the platform to establish a "Chinese Commodity Exhibition Hall" in Kathmandu and import Chinese electronics, electromechanical equipment, and medical devices to Nepal.
Habib, head of the Pakistani pavilion, wanted to expand cooperation with Chinese counterparts in importing new energy vehicles, automotive components, and photovoltaic products - which are in high demand in Pakistan - from China to his country.
To date, the hub has opened 63 national pavilions, 43 pavilions dedicated to BRI and 19 to Silk Road E-commerce. These pavilions feature unique products and cultural stories from partner countries and highlight the innovative potential of this e-commerce model.
In addition to bringing Chinese products to the world, the concept of Silk Road E-commerce is committed to showcasing exotic beauty from all around the globe to Chinese customers.
It is worth mentioning that during the recent New Year holiday, the Trade Port's various "Silk Road E-commerce" national pavilions organized a special live-streaming event, namely "Explore the Silk Road, Welcome the New Year, Benefit the World," where foreign merchants showcased numerous exotic products from their countries to the Chinese.
Goods such as Afghan lapis lazuli jewellery, Nepalese cashmere scarves, and Pakistani camel skin lamps gained immense popularity among Chinese buyers.
