New Plan Would Scrap Obama Emissions Rule, Roll Back Green New Deal Standard - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) New administration proposals would slash the cost of new cars but would also roll back greenhouse gas emission standards set by President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"My proposal to the politically correct automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3,500, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer," Trump said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

Automobile engines would run smoother and the overall result would have a positive impact on the environment, the president said.

"My Administration is helping US auto workers by replacing the failed Obama Emissions Rule. Impossible to satisfy its Green New Deal Standard; Lots of unnecessary and expensive penalties to car buyers," Trump said in a second Twitter message.

States with governors committed to Green policies, led by California are expected to challenge the new Trump emissions standards in Federal courts. Critics charge that his rule change has wrecked global initiatives to combat climate change.