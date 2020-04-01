UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Plan Would Scrap Obama Emissions Rule, Roll Back Green New Deal Standard - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:10 AM

New Plan Would Scrap Obama Emissions Rule, Roll Back Green New Deal Standard - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) New administration proposals would slash the cost of new cars but would also roll back greenhouse gas emission standards set by President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"My proposal to the politically correct automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3,500, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer," Trump said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

Automobile engines would run smoother and the overall result would have a positive impact on the environment, the president said.

"My Administration is helping US auto workers by replacing the failed Obama Emissions Rule. Impossible to satisfy its Green New Deal Standard; Lots of unnecessary and expensive penalties to car buyers," Trump said in a second Twitter message.

States with governors committed to Green policies, led by California are expected to challenge the new Trump emissions standards in Federal courts. Critics charge that his rule change has wrecked global initiatives to combat climate change.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Twitter Trump Car Same Price Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus; 100 discharged from quarantine center ..

4 minutes ago

Number of US Service Members with COVID-19 Increas ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases rise to 128 as hotels, private h ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Channa to look after charge DHO Hyderab ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.