New Plant Species Discovered In SW China
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Chinese researchers have found a new species of Hypericum in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
The discovery, made by researchers from the college of forestry at Guizhou University, was recently published in the journal PhytoKeys.
During a plant survey expedition in a karst area of the Maolan National Nature Reserve in Libo County, the researchers found an unusual Hypericaceae specimen which grows in rocky habitats, without soil, on karst mountain tops.
"After field investigation and collection of specimens, we conducted detailed morphological analyses and realized that the morphological characteristics of this species were similar to those of Hypericum, but there were obvious differences in the leaf and calyx compared with known species in China," said An Mingtai, a professor of the college of forestry at Guizhou University, who led the research group.
The new species was named Hypericum liboense after the county where it was discovered.
