New Plant Species Discovered In SW China
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Chinese researchers have found a new plant species of the Rubiaceae family in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).
The findings, made by researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the CAS, were recently published in the journal Phytotaxa.
During a botanical expedition to a local nature reserve in Yunnan Province, the researchers collected a previously unknown Rubiaceae species. After extensive examination and comparison with other known species, the researchers confirmed that it was a new species.
The new species has been named Leptomischus bracteosus due to its distinct bracts.
"As only two populations have been found, and the population is declining due to forest fragmentation and habitat degradation, we consider the conservation status of the new species to be 'vulnerable' according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature standard," said Tan Yunhong, a researcher of the XTBG.
Recent Stories
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Cambodia begins to construct river bridge in capital with funds from China7 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea police vow 'any level of force' to halt tribal violence7 minutes ago
-
Navalny team says mother barred from morgue17 minutes ago
-
China's domestically-made polar meteorological stations start operation17 minutes ago
-
HIPA unveils spectacular array of winning photos from ‘Instagram’17 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Polish border blockade a 'security threat'27 minutes ago
-
Mayotte protests cast cloud over Comoros migrant departure point27 minutes ago
-
Beyond Avdiivka, Ukrainians fear their town could be next37 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Pakistan for holding general elections smoothly37 minutes ago
-
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall47 minutes ago
-
Singapore to require gradual use of low-carbon jet fuel from 202657 minutes ago
-
Israel sets Ramadan deadline for assault on Gazan city Rafah2 hours ago