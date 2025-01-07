Open Menu

New Plant Species Found In South China

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM

New plant species found in south China

NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Begonia in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

In a study recently published in the journal Taiwania, the researchers reported an unknown Begonia species collected on a limestone mountain during a field survey of Pingxiang City, Guangxi in 2020, and brought it into cultivation in the XTBG.

After extensive examination and comparison with known species, the researchers confirmed that they had discovered a new species. They named it Begonia pingxiangensis, referencing its origin in Pingxiang.

According to the study, the leaves and flowers of Begonia pingxiangensis shares similar traits with those of Begonia daxinensis; however, it can be distinguished by its leaf blade shape, size, flower color, and the smaller sizes of the staminate flower and pistillate flower.

The plants grow on rock surface under the forest of karst mountains at an elevation of 320 meters. Researchers assessed its conservation status as "endangered" based on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Categories and Criteria.

They emphasized the need for further investigation to determine its distribution, population size and number of individuals.

Related Topics

China Pingxiang 2020

Recent Stories

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

41 minutes ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

48 minutes ago
 Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

60 minutes ago
 Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

1 hour ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

11 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World