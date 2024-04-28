Open Menu

New Plug-in Hybrids Debut In Auto China 2024 Amid Global PHEV Boom

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) In a significant push to further electrify the automobile sector, Chinese and international automakers unveiled new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) at the 2024 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (Auto China 2024) on Thursday, as the globe is racing towards a new future of new energy vehicles.

In China, new energy vehicles are categorised into four types: battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). PHEVs combine a traditional combustion engine with an electric motor, characteristic of fully electric vehicles.

At the auto show, BYD introduced Qin L DM-i and Seal 06 DM-i, two models featuring the company's next-generation plug-in hybrid technology. This new technology enables the vehicles to travel up to 2,000 kilometres on a fully charged battery and a full tank of fuel, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In the future, the automobile industry is expected to see a market structure consisting of 40% gasoline vehicles, 30% hybrids, and 30% pure electric vehicles, predicted Li Xueyong, deputy general manager of Chery, at a Tuesday press conference at Auto China 2024.

Among other models, Chery unveiled its new PHEV sports utility vehicle (SUV) Chery Tiggo 9 at the conference, combining a 2.

0-litre four-cylinder engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission and "3DHT" electric motor.

Industry giants such as GWM and SAIC-GM have also launched their plug-in hybrids in response to the increasing demand for PHEVs. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, PHEV sales surged by 83% in China in 2023, while sales of purely electric vehicles increased by 21%.

The U.S. Department of Energy noted that plug-in hybrids emit an average of about 2,177 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually, less than hybrids at 3,129 kilograms and gasoline cars at 5,669 kilograms.

In the first quarter of 2024, China's total vehicle production and sales reached 6.606 million and 6.72 million units, respectively. Notably, new energy vehicles (NEVs) contributed significantly, with production and sales of 2.115 million and 2.09 million units, achieving a 31.1% market share, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

Running from April 25 to May 4, Auto China 2024 is themed "Driving to Smart Mobility." This year, the event showcases 117 global debuts, 41 concept cars, and 278 new energy models.

