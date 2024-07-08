New PM Starmer Meets Northern Ireland's Leaders During UK Tour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Keir Starmer made his first visit as UK prime minister to Northern Ireland on Monday, with hopes high on both sides of the political divide that relations will improve after years of Brexit turmoil.
Starmer, whose centre-left Labour party won last week's UK general election, briefly met the leaders of Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive at the Stormont parliament buildings early on Monday.
He held talks with First Minister Michelle O'Neill, of the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein party, and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), as he continues a whistlestop tour of the UK.
The Labour leader was due in Cardiff later on Monday, where he will meet party allies who head the devolved administration there.
In Northern Ireland, both main parties expect Starmer to bring greater stability and closer engagement, as well as patch up relations with Dublin.
"There's cautious optimism about the new government across the board, but for different reasons," James Pow, a politics lecturer at Queen's University Belfast, told AFP.
At last Thursday's election, Sinn Fein held on to its seven seats to become the largest Northern Ireland party in the UK parliament in London.
It overtook its main DUP rival, which lost three of its eight seats, two of them to rival unionist parties.
Recent Stories
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
More Stories From World
-
Europe stocks fall at open on French uncertainty14 minutes ago
-
Boeing, DoJ reach deal over MAX crashes case14 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan friendship consistent source of stability in South Asia: Ambassador Hashmi24 minutes ago
-
Texas hunkers down as Hurricane Beryl approaches34 minutes ago
-
Biden faces crucial week in fight for his reelection bid1 hour ago
-
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in elections1 hour ago
-
Hungary PM Orban in Beijing on 'Peace mission 3.0'2 hours ago
-
Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief2 hours ago
-
Philippines and Japan sign key defence pact2 hours ago
-
New UK PM Starmer visits Northern Ireland2 hours ago
-
Forty years on, Greenidge recalls freedom that let him hit Lord's double century3 hours ago
-
Texas hunkers down as storm Beryl approaches3 hours ago