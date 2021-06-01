UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Police Raids In Russia, Critic Pulled Off Flight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:16 PM

New police raids in Russia, critic pulled off flight

A prominent Kremlin critic faced a criminal probe in Russia Tuesday after being pulled off a Warsaw-bound flight as police searched the homes of several government opponents

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A prominent Kremlin critic faced a criminal probe in Russia Tuesday after being pulled off a Warsaw-bound flight as police searched the homes of several government opponents.

Kremlin critics have accused authorities of launching a campaign of arrests and intimidation against opponents of President Vladimir Putin ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

Political activist Andrei Pivovarov was pulled off a Warsaw-bound plane in Saint Petersburg late on Monday.

Pivovarov, the former executive director of the recently disbanded Open Russia group, said the plane was preparing for take-off when he was removed by police.

Police searched his Saint Petersburg apartment overnight and a criminal probe was launched against the 39-year-old activist for cooperating with an "undesirable organisation," Pivovarov's team said on Facebook.

His lawyer Sergei Badamshin confirmed the launch of the case to AFP but declined to provide any details. Pivovarov faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Open Russia, founded by self-exiled Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, announced last week it was shutting down to shield its members from prosecution.

It was designated an "undesirable" organisation in Russia in 2017 in line with a law targeting foreign-funded groups accused of political meddling.

Police also conducted searches Monday morning at the country house outside Moscow of former opposition lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov and the homes of his allies, he said.

"I don't know what the formal reason (for the searches) is. The real one is clear," he said on messaging app Telegram.

Dmitry's father Gennady Gudkov, who is also a former lawmaker and lives outside Russia, said police searched the homes of several other relatives.

"A beautiful morning in Putin's Russia," Gennady Gudkov tweeted.

Putin's leading domestic opponent, Alexei Navalny, was sentenced earlier this year to two-and-a-half years in a penal colony on old fraud charges that he says are politically motivated, and authorities are gearing up to outlaw his political network.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Petersburg September Criminals 2017 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

APHC condemns India's barbaric attitude towards ja ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Opposition Politician Gudkov Says His Hous ..

3 minutes ago

PIA special plane airlifts batch of Sinopharm vacc ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Russia Will Supply Modern Weapons ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia Will Not Create Supranational Cust ..

7 minutes ago

Chief of new EU prosecutor's office hails 'histori ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.