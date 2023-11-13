Open Menu

New Polish Parliament Opens As Balance Of Power Shifts

Published November 13, 2023

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Poland's new parliament opened Monday for its first session after elections, as both the ruling populists and the liberal opposition bid to form the next government.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won the largest number of seats in October's vote, though short of a majority.

Even so, President Andrzej Duda has given it first crack at forming a new government, which the analysts say it has no chance of doing.

In his opening speech before the parliament, Duda declared "readiness" to cooperate with the new lawmakers but praised the PiS allies for "eight good years" they had spent in power.

Three pro-EU parties led by former prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk won enough to form a majority and are gearing up to form a government, though they first will have to wait for PiS's efforts to fail.

"This is an unprecedented situation in more than 30 years of the history of democratic Poland," said Stanislaw Mocek, a sociologist and president of the Collegium Civitas university in Warsaw.

