New Poll Found More Vaccine-Skeptics in France Than in Other Nations

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) France accommodates the largest share of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccination, followed by the United States and Germany, a fresh poll by global social research company Kantar Public has found.

The poll was conducted from January 13-26 among 7,133 respondents in France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Findings show that 37 percent of French respondents said they would either definitely or probably not have a COVID-19 vaccine if one were made available to them. This is almost twice as much as in the United Kingdom with 14 percent and Italy with 12 percent.

The share of vaccine-skeptics in the United States was estimated at 26 percent and in Germany at 23 percent.

Conversely, the largest shares of respondents who would definitely/probably take the vaccine were recorded in India (82 percent), Italy (80 percent), the United KIngdom and the Netherlands (both 76 percent).

Men are more likely to get vaccinated than woman, the poll found, landing the affirmative responses at 74 percent and 67 percent, respectively, on average across all countries.

The pollster said the most significant factor behind vaccine hesitancy across all markets was the lack of evidence about its safety.