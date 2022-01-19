New Poll Gives UK Labour Party 32-Point Lead in London Amid Johnson 'Partygate' Crisis

The United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party has plunged 32 points behind Labour in London over the current political crisis triggered by a string of parties allegedly held at Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, a new YouGov poll showed on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party has plunged 32 points behind Labour in London over the current political crisis triggered by a string of parties allegedly held at Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, a new YouGov poll showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, Labour now leads the voting intention in the UK capital by 55% to 23% for the Conservatives, the biggest lead since the polling firm started to conduct dedicated London voting intention polls in 2012.

Compared to last week, the opposition party has increased their vote share by four points - from 51% - following fresh revelations of more Downing Street parties held at a time the country was under strict regulations to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson has so far dodged increasing calls for his resignation, arguing that an internal inquiry into the alleged violations of the COVID-19 rules by his staff and himself is currently underway.