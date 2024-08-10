New Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading Donald Trump In Three Key Swing States
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 11:40 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Devi Harris leads Republican former President Donald Trump in three battleground states -- Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan -- by four points, according to a poll by the New York Times and Siena College.
Ms. Harris is ahead of Trump by four percentage points in those three states, 50% to 46% among likely voters in each state, according to the surveys conducted from Aug. 5-9. (Battleground states are where the number of Democratic and Republican voters is about the same.)
The poll, conducted between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, found that if the election were held today, 50% of voters among the likely electorate in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania each said they'd choose Harris while 46% of the electorate in each state said they'd choose Trump if the two candidates were in a head to head matchup.
Vice President Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and Trump, the Republican nominee, are headed for a face-off in the November, 2024 presidential election.
The new findings come after a booming start to Ms. Harris' campaign since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month, with the vice president raising over $300 million and her crowd sizes at rallies topping 10,000 people.
She also embarked on a multi-state battleground blitz Tuesday with her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, starting in Pennsylvania. The two held events in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona this week.
The surveys, conducted among 1,973 registered voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points for the likely electorate.
APP/ift
