Open Menu

New Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading Donald Trump In Three Key Swing States

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 11:40 PM

New poll shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in three key swing states

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Devi Harris leads Republican former President Donald Trump in three battleground states -- Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan -- by four points, according to a poll by the New York Times and Siena College.

Ms. Harris is ahead of Trump by four percentage points in those three states, 50% to 46% among likely voters in each state, according to the surveys conducted from Aug. 5-9. (Battleground states are where the number of Democratic and Republican voters is about the same.)

The poll, conducted between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, found that if the election were held today, 50% of voters among the likely electorate in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania each said they'd choose Harris while 46% of the electorate in each state said they'd choose Trump if the two candidates were in a head to head matchup.

Vice President Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and Trump, the Republican nominee, are headed for a face-off in the November, 2024 presidential election.

The new findings come after a booming start to Ms. Harris' campaign since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month, with the vice president raising over $300 million and her crowd sizes at rallies topping 10,000 people.

She also embarked on a multi-state battleground blitz Tuesday with her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, starting in Pennsylvania. The two held events in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona this week.

The surveys, conducted among 1,973 registered voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points for the likely electorate.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Election Governor Trump Siena Same New York November From Race Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World