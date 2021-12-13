New Potential Crisis Arising from NATO Buildup at Russian Border Hard to Predict - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The activities of the US and NATO close to Russian borders suggest that the situation risks escalating to the level of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 (the Caribbean Crisis), and the consequences of such an escalation would be unpredictable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"NATO's plans to constantly approach our borders with its military infrastructure and various types of weapons, including the most modern and high-precision, long-range ones, are undoubtedly an alarming factor and an element of destabilization of the situation not only on the European continent, but also on a broader scale in the Euro-Atlantic," Ryabkov said.

He emphasized that the closer NATO comes to Russian borders, the higher the risk of destabilization and the emergence of a new crisis that would be comparable to the Caribbean one.

"In those years, politicians in Washington made the appropriate conclusions and the situation was stabilized ...I cannot predict what will happen next time, if it comes to this," Ryabkov told Sputnik.