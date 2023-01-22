New Power Limits Introduced in Several Ukrainian Regions - Utility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) New energy consumption limits are being introduced in the Kiev, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine starting from Sunday, Ukrainian utility DTEK says.

The new limits will allow authorities to introduce power shutdown schedules between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. in the Odesa Region; as well as to implement stabilization power cuts in other regions around the clock, DTEK said in a Saturday statement on Telegram.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian utility YASNO (D.Solutions) said that Ukraine's power grid was struggling with a considerable generation deficit as a result of Russian strikes.

Emergency blackouts were introduced in Ukraine's Odesa, Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions last Sunday, according to DTEK.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.