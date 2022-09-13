UrduPoint.com

New Power Units Of Paks NPP In Hungary To Be Put In Operation In 2030 - Rosatom Structure

Published September 13, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Two new power units of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Hungary are to be launched in 2030, Alexander Merten, vice president of ASE JSC (part of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation), director of the NPP construction project, told Sputnik.

"We expect that in the fall of 2023 we can start pouring the first concrete, and the plant will start operating in 2030," Merten said.

