New President Of Peru Announces Early Elections In Country In April 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

New President of Peru Announces Early Elections in Country in April 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Peru that has plunged in protests since the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo will hold early elections in April 2024, new President Dina Boluarte has announced.

"I decided to take the initiative to reach an agreement with the Congress of the Republic to postpone the general elections to April 2024," Boluarte said in an address to the people of the country, as broadcast social media.

Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7 and Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. Protests have since taken place across the country.

